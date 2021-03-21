Guan Eng: No cooperation with Umno until CEC decides otherwise

DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng speaks to the press at a press conference in Wisma DAP, George Town March 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 21 — DAP reiterates that there will be no political cooperation with Umno until the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) decides otherwise.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party’s CEC has not changed its previous policy position of no cooperation with Umno especially for the coming 15th general election (GE15).

“Let me state that DAP will not work with kleptocrat leaders in the coming general election. This will be our party’s stand until the CEC makes another decision in future,” he said in his opening speech at the Penang DAP Ordinary Convention 2021 at Spice Arena here today.

He said DAP could cooperate for the people’s benefit as in the Perak and Johor state governments which are led by Umno where allocations were given to opposition constituencies.

“There can be meetings and talks with Umno state governments on people’s issues which should be for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He said for instance, DAP is willing to work with Umno MPs to force the Perikatan Nasional government to convene Parliament and review harsh laws such as the imposition of RM10,000 compound fines on individuals and RM50,000 on companies.

Lim who is also the MP for Bagan said all of the 42 elected DAP MPs are still with the party and he also urged the opposition to unite and called for parliament sitting to resume.

Meanwhile, Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow also reminded all party members not to take things for granted in working towards the upcoming general election.

He said the current state administration needs to successfully deal with three crisis - health, economy and political — in order to earn the voters’ trust in the coming GE15.

“We, DAP and Pakatan Harapan should not take for granted and assumed that we can win easily in Penang. If the state government failed to play its role in tackling these three crises, we will lose the trust of the voters,” he said. — Bernama