No need for Covid-19 test three days before departure to Sarawak

KUCHING, March 20 — Individuals wishing to enter Sarawak from the Peninsula, Sabah and Labuan will no longer have to undergo the Covid-19 screening test three days before travelling to the state, effective Monday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision was made after assessing the current situation of Covid-19 in the Peninsula, Sabah and Labuan which is seen to be under control.

“However, the individual still needs to fill in the information through ‘EnterSarawak’ online (https://entersarawak.socoe.co/register) by uploading the required supporting documents. The 14-day quarantine in Sarawak is still mandatory,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

On the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, Uggah said there were 154 new cases of infection reported in Sarawak today, bringing the total to 13,974 cases. — Bernama