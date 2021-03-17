Half price for early birds who pay compounds within seven days, says minister

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Individuals and companies who have been compounded under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) are eligible for a 50 per cent discount if they settle the fine within seven days of its issuance.

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said this was decided by the Cabinet following a proposal tabled by the Health Ministry earlier today.

Takiyuddin also said the government has fixed the fine amount for first-time offenders at RM1,500 for standard offences committed on the wearing of face-masks and MySejahtera registrations.

“If one is issued a compound, should they pay the fine within seven days, they are eligible for a 50 per cent discount, that is RM750.

“If they pay within two weeks that is between the eighth day and 14th day, they are eligible for a 25 per cent discount.

“However if they refuse to pay following the lapse of the 14-day grace period, then there will not be any reduction in the fine,” he told a press conference here.

Provisions within the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 state that a person found breaching movement control order SOPs is subject to a fine compoundable up to a sum of RM10,000, a tenfold increase from the previous maximum compound value of RM1,000.

MORE TO COME