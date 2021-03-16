IGP: Individual questioned over Covid-19 vaccine queue-jumping claim in Kelantan not a whistleblower

A medical worker receives his Covid-19 jab at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The individual called up by the police regarding the Covid-19 vaccination queue-jumping allegation involving staff of Kelantan State Secretary’s Office staff is not a whistleblower.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police called the individual up because they wanted to know where he obtained such information which he posted on Twitter.

“Acting on his tweet, the police called him, and no, he is not the whistleblower.

“For me, if there is a whistleblower that provides information about this case, I would defend him,” he told Bernama.

Abdul Hamid stressed that the individual was also not a suspect because a suspect is someone who is suspected of committing a crime or involved in a legal charge.

He said the word “suspect” used for individual asked to provide his statement could cause a misunderstanding and concern among the public to provide information for fear of being investigated.

“The public need not worry to be a whistleblower as their safety and personal details will be protected and not exposed,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said he welcomed any whistleblower who was willing to provide information about any criminal activity.

On March 3, Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health committee chairman’s special officer Mohamad Taufik Ramli lodged a police report regarding a post on social media about 200 staff of Kelantan State Secretary’s Office allegedly trying to jump the queue to become early recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama