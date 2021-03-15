Man pleads not guilty to charge of forging Covid-19 test results in Sibu

A policeman escorts the accused (left) at the court compound. — Borneo Post Online

SIBU, Mar 15 — An engineer of a port contractor company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of forging Covid-19 test results.

The accused Muhammad Zulfadhli Drahman, 34, made the plea before Magistrate Romme Ahmad Zaidi.

He was charged with forging two documents, one of which was Covid-19 test result to cheat his employer to obtain leave from work on March 9 at a premise in Jalan Sukun here.

The offence was indicted under Section 468 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 471 of the same code which provide maximum seven years’ imprisonment and shall also be liable to fine if convicted.

Romme allowed him bail of RM2,000 with two sureties.

The court also fixed April 15 for further mention of the case.

Lawyer Kenny Lau represented the accused.