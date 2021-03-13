Public advised not to panic over Tasik Kenyir Covid rumours

The public has been told to not panic over rumours of a positive case at Tasik Kenyir. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 13 — The public is advised not to panic over rumours circulating on social media that there was a case of a positive Covid-19 visitor at Tasik Kenyir, Hulu Terengganu yesterday.

Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman Datuk Razali Idris said that the man was in fact only a close contact of a Covid-19 patient and had no symptoms that could be linked to the infection.

“I was informed by Tasik Kenyir Tourism Association chairman, Zalani Endut, that the man was required to undergo a health screening at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital after his wife, who was at home, tested positive for Covid-19, yesterday.

“The association, in collaboration with the Marine Operations Force, traced the location of the houseboat where the man was staying and found that he had already undergone a screening test at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital at 5 pm, yesterday,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Yesterday, a video went viral on social media about a group of 24 anglers holidaying at Tasik Kenyir on Thursday had to undergo quarantine on the houseboat after one of them was suspected of being positive for Covid-19.

Razali said all the anglers from Manir, here, were allowed to return home but had to wear white quarantine wristbands.

“They were allowed to go home this afternoon and will undergo quarantine for 11 days until the results of the man’s screening test is known.

“Similarly, the driver and four crew members of the houseboat will be quarantined for 11 days on the houseboat. This is an isolated case,” said Razali.

“On behalf of the Ketengah management, we are confident that the houseboat operators in Tasik Kenyir will always adhere to the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic for the common good,” he added. — Bernama