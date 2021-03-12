Two timber processing factories in Kuala Ketil, Kedah go up in flames

ALOR SETAR, March 12 ― Two timber processing factories at Jalan Batu 5, Kuala Ketil, near Baling, are still engulfed in a fire that broke out yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received an emergency call at 2.53pm and arrived at the scene 12 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, personnel from the Volunteer Fire Brigade were already at the scene to put out the raging fire at the two factories,” he said a statement today.

At the time of this report, the firefighting efforts are still ongoing and the fire has already destroyed almost 70 per cent of the buildings.

Mohamadul Ehsan said the fire-fighting operation which has been carried out for 19 hours involved 52 firefighters, assisted by personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

No casualties were reported in the incident. ― Bernama