Environment minister: RM280b needed to upgrade water infrastructure in Malaysia

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaking to reporters during his visit to Sungai Kim Kim in Johor, March 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — About RM280 billion in investment fund is needed to upgrade water infrastructure for sustainable water supply in the country.

Water and Environment Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this was necessary as the water sector required a shift and a new approach that was comparable for the other utilities.

“The water sector requires a new funding framework that is investor-friendly be drawn up for that purpose,” he said at the first anniversary celebration of the ministry, here, today.

At a news conference later, the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang said RM40 billion was required to replace the old pipes across the country as the lifespan of these pipes was up to 45 years.

“There are water pipes that are 30 years old and need to be repaired or replaced to ensure smooth water supply to consumers,” he added.

Asked on the project of replacing old pipes in Kelantan, Zaini said it was still going on and expected to involve a high cost.

For the record, about 4,000 kilometres (km) of the over 8,000 km of water pipes in Kelantan are old and need to be replaced to avoid the risk of the pipes leaking. — Bernama