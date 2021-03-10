New horizons for UAE-Malaysia bilateral relations with Muhyiddin’s visit, says UAE ambassador

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan at Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi June 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationships witnessed remarkable developments, especially in the areas of trade and investment, since the opening of diplomatic missions in both countries, according to UAE Ambassador to Malaysia Khalid Ghanim AlGhaith.

He said the two countries had established bilateral relationships in the early 1970s, followed by the opening of Malaysian diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi in 1983 and the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1995.

AlGhaith said this has been leveraged by high-level visits to both capitals, with the latest one being the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to UAE beginning today, which he described as a mark of close relations of friendship between the two countries.

“It aims to drive bilateral relations to a new strategic level, promoting trade and investments with potential cooperation in the areas of food security, halal products development, and more collaboration in the oil and gas sector, in addition to post Covid-19 cooperation especially by promoting tourism recovery plans,” he said.

The Ambassador said the recent high-level visits include the visit of Malaysian King Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to UAE in December 2020 and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Malaysia in July 2019.

The ambassador mentioned that UAE is Malaysia’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East and West Asia, with a total bilateral trade volume of US$29 billion (RM120 billion) in the past five years.

AlGhaith is hopeful that despite the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic slowdown, trade volume between the two countries is expected to increase in the years ahead.

“UAE companies such as Mubadala and OSC investments in Malaysia are estimated at US$1.2 billion in Oil and Gas, while Malaysian companies such as Serba Dinamik Holdings have a strong presence in the UAE,” he said.

The ambassador also mentioned that Malaysia is an educational destination for UAE students with over 700 pursuing their further studies in Malaysian public and private institutes of higher learning mostly in the fields of management, accounting, and law. — Bernama