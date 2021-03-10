Man charged with reckless driving, causing death of couple in Kajang

The Magistrate’s Court in Kajang charged a man with reckless and dangerous driving which caused the death of a couple in an accident in Saujana Impian. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, March 10 ― A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with reckless and dangerous driving which caused the death of a couple in an accident in Saujana Impian, three days ago.

However, S. Lokganathen, 28, pleaded not guilty after the charge against him was read out in Tamil before Magistrate Syahrul Sazli Md Sain.

The accused, who is a part-time employee at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), was charged with reckless and dangerous driving which caused the death of the driver of the Perodua Bezza, Remyzan Baharudin, 42, and the front passenger, Suzyla Ahmad Dahlan, 40, in a crash in Jalan Saujana Impian, Hulu Langat, here, at 4pm, on March 7.

He was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2020 which carries a jail term between 10 and 15 years and fined between RM20,000 and RM50,000, with the driving licence disqualification for a minimum of five years from the date of conviction, if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman offered bail of RM15,000 in one surety but lawyer Malini Devi Selvaraj, who represented the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that her client was the main breadwinner of the family with a daily wage of RM50.

“My client has to support his wife, mother and mother-in-law after his father died in a road accident six months ago. He also does not have any previous criminal record,” argued Malini.

The court then allowed the accused a bail of RM3,500 in one surety with the additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month until the disposal of the case and set April 13 for mention.

On March 7, Bernama reported that a couple was killed while their two children were injured in an accident involving a Perodua Bezza car and a van at Jalan Saujana Impian.

In the 4pm incident, the two victims, aged 42 and 40, were confirmed dead at the scene after the car they were traveling in collided with a van coming from the opposite direction, which is believed to have lost control before crashing through the road divider and into their path. ― Bernama