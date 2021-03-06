Ahmad Maslan: Umno, BN MPs told to support Perikatan govt until dissolution of Parliament

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan says Umno and BN MPs have been asked to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional government until Parliament is dissolved. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, March 6 ― Umno and other Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament (MPs) have been asked to continue supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until Parliament is dissolved, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said this support was important to ensure that the government could do its best to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The present government is a coalition government; it's not only a PN government but also a BN government and a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“So, until now ... as stated at the Umno supreme council meeting, we have asked Umno and (other) BN MPs to support the PN government until Parliament is dissolved, and this is important in fighting the pandemic.

“It is up to the government to decide when to dissolve Parliament, but we will stay with the coalition government until then,” he said, without ruling out the possibility of a new coalition government emerging after the 15th general election.

Ahmad was speaking to reporters after receiving his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Pontian Health Clinic here today.

Umno and BN are part of the PN government but are not members of the five-party PN coalition led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Also getting their vaccine jabs were Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who is Tanjung Piai MP, and Pulai Sebatang state assemblyman Muhammad Taqiuddin Che Man. ― Bernama