Business licence, rental concessions extended to July 31, says FT minister

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the move would benefit more than 40,000 tenants including nearly 10,000 traders and hawkers as well as 5,000 traders who are participating in the free trade area programme. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Federal Territories Ministry has agreed to extend the period for free renewal of business licences and premises rental discounts, including the People’s Housing Project (PPR) under its purview, until July 31.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the decision was made after taking into account the current situation of members of the public, as they had to spend in preparation for school reopening apart from celebrating Ramadan and Aidilfitri in the near future.

“I know there will be more business opportunities when more activities are allowed to resume and we have moved from the movement control order (MCO) situation to the conditional movement control order (CMCO), but generally, hawkers and small traders are still struggling with the sluggish business situation.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and local authorities have to bear the loss in terms of revenue, but we feel the need to extend the period of free licence renewal and half the rent of premises,” he said at a press conference at the Myberas @ Wilayah programme at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Annuar said the move would benefit more than 40,000 tenants including nearly 10,000 traders and hawkers as well as 5,000 traders who are participating in the free trade area programme.

Meanwhile, Annuar said that the ministry would also submit an application to the National Security Council (MKN) to consider reopening of the Ramadan bazaars, but the decision would depend on current public and hawker discipline and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We must understand that we are not yet in the safe zone even though the Covid-19 vaccination programme has started. People’s compliance with the SOPs should be increased so that the number of cases can be flattened,” he said.

Annuar said thus far they had received more than 2,000 applications from traders who wanted to participate in Ramadan bazaars around the Federal Territories.

In September last year, Annuar announced the “Wilayah Cakna 3.0” initiative which aims to help city dwellers, especially the B40 group adversely affected by MCO and, among others, also provides rental discounts for premises owned by DBKL, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Labuan Corporation (PL) as well as free renewal of business licence. — Bernama