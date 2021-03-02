Perikatan gaining support by addressing public issues, says Sahruddin

Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the PN government’s transparency and integrity were likely the reasons why Opposition representatives were now supporting them. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Mar 2 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s focus on addressing public issues and Malaysians’ concerns instead of politicking were likely major factors behind the recent shift in support by elected representatives.

Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the PN government’s transparency and integrity were likely the reasons why Opposition representatives were now supporting them.

“I do not view it (shifting support) as a big issue. The issue of (alleged) buying or not buying that is not a comment from us (PN). The important thing is that I feel more Opposition MPs and assemblymen view the PN government as being more transparent.

“So we leave it up to them to evaluate the present PN government and if we consider it, the present government engages less in politicking and instead focuses more on public issues and people’s concerns,” he told reporters at the Johor State Health Department here today.

Dr Sahruddin was commenting on PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim yesterday that the PN government was now struggling to “buy and threaten” MPs before Parliament reconvenes.

Dr Sahruddin, along with the rest of the Johor PN leadership, had earlier presented appreciation plaques and some other gifts to Johor Health Department director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu, who represented the department, as a token of appreciation to frontliners and in commemoration of the first year of PN administration.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced via his Facebook account that he had received statutory declarations from Tebrau MP, Johor Steven Choong Shiau Yoon and Julau (Sarawak) MP Larry Sng Wei Shien, both from PKR, declaring their support for the PN government. — Bernama