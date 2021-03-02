Mida: Nearly RM70b more potential investments in pipeline for this year and next

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Approximately RM65.9 billion worth of potential investments are currently being evaluated by the government for this year and for 2022, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) said today.

It said some 240 high-profile foreign investment projects have also been identified, which include Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Mida's recent Malaysia Investment Performance Report 2020 stated these projects have a combined potential investment value to increase up to RM81.9 billion.

The aim is to turn Malaysia into a high-value manufacturing, services and global supply chain hub for various sectors including automotives, chemicals, and advanced electronics.

