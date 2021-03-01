Dr M’s Pejuang sues home minister, RoS for failure to decide on party’s registration appeal

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah speaks to the media during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) today filed a lawsuit against the home minister and the Registrar of Societies Malaysia (RoS), over the latter two’s failure to decide after about two months on the political party’s appeal to be officially registered by the government.

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, who filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of Pejuang’s founders or sponsors, said the court case was filed as a judicial review application at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

In announcing the lawsuit, Amiruddin said that the court case is aimed at obtaining various court orders, including to have the home minister decide on Pejuang’s appeal against RoS’ previous rejection of Pejuang’s application to be registered, and for the home minister to order RoS to finalise Pejuang’s registration.

MORE TO COME