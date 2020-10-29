Snubbed seven times, Pejuang demands immediate decision from RoS over party’s registration status

Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the snubs indirectly portrays the RoS as a ‘government machinery’ with a political motive . — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has demanded that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) provide an immediate and clear decision over the party’s registration status after being snubbed a total of seven times since submitting their application in August.

Calling the snubs unreasonable, Pejuang secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said this would indirectly portray the RoS as a “government machinery” with a political motive that has raised suspicion among the rakyat.

He then compared the differences between Pejuang’s registration application with two other political entities, namely Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Pejuang’s application is very different from Parti Makkal Sakti Malaysia that was approved within two weeks and PN that was approved immediately in a process that was very questionable.

“Therefore, Pejuang would like the Home Minister and RoS director-general to make an immediate and clear decision so that Pejuang’s registration can be approved in accordance with the law,” he said in a statement here.

Recounting the chronology of events, Amiruddin said the party had submitted a full written application online and in-person to the director-general of RoS on August 19.

Among them, letters pertaining to the party’s registration status were sent twice on October 12 to RoS and on October 22 to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Since then, the party has made seven requests to RoS and the Home Minister on the status of its registration up until October 22 but failed to obtain any reply.

Pejuang is an off-shoot of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and was co-founded by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his supporters after they were sacked from the party in May due to a dispute with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional government.