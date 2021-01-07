Pejuang confirms bid to register party rejected, drops suit against RoS

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks to reporters after submitting the registration of Parti Pejuang Tahah Air at the Department of Registration of Societies in Putrajaya August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air today confirmed that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has rejected its application to officially register the party.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the party's lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaim confirmed that a letter was emailed by the RoS yesterday afternoon, and as a result, it has today withdrawn legal action against the RoS for the delay in deciding on the party's registration status.

Local media reported that the case management of the matter was done in-chamber before Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mariana Yahya this morning.

On December 10, Pejuang, led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, had filed for judicial review to compel the RoS to make a decision regarding the party’s registration status since its formation four months ago.

In the application, Pejuang demanded that the party be registered within seven days after a court ruling, based on Section 7 of the Societies Act.

Pejuang sought a declaration that the respondents’ action or omission to register the party in a “timely manner” was unreasonable and done in bad faith.

MORE TO COME