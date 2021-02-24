Nine districts remain as red zones in Sarawak with 2,319 local transmission cases recorded in last two weeks

Kanowit, Betong, Song, Bukit Mabong, Beluru, Dalat and Sri Aman remain orange zones, while Sarikei, Lundu, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Saratok, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Serian and Belaga remain yellow zones with 201 and 64 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days respectively. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 24 — Nine districts namely Meradong, Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones in the state with a total of 2,319 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Kanowit, Betong, Song, Bukit Mabong, Beluru, Dalat and Sri Aman remain orange zones, while Sarikei, Lundu, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Saratok, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Serian and Belaga remain yellow zones with 201 and 64 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days respectively.

The remaining 13 districts remain green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone over a two-week period, one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysia Police have issued 27 compounds of which 12 were in Sibu, Padawan (8), Kuching (3) and Betong (1) for defying the standard operating procedures. — Borneo Post Online