Azmin: National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme shows PN govt’s concern for people’s wellbeing

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is a proactive, firm and conscientious effort taken by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to safeguard and protect the health of the rakyat in the country.

PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the largest immunisation programme rolls out in the country’s history also reflected the government’s concern and compassion for the well-being of the people, as well as an impetus to rebuild the country’s prosperity.

“The main focus of this programme is to protect frontline members to ensure the health service system is optimised, protect high-risk citizens, and build a herd immunity to reopen all sectors of the economy.

“The vaccination also plays a role in controlling the epidemic in high-risk areas, thus reducing the Covid-19 transmission rate,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister, said there is no denying that mass vaccination is a must to accelerate and ensure a steady, effective and sustainable economic recovery.

He said the move would revitalise the country’s economic frontline efforts and activities, as a vibrant economy emerges from a healthy population.

The successful implementation of the vaccination programme would enable the country’s economy to grow at a rate of 6.7 per cent next year as projected by the World Bank, he added.

“We are confident that this effort is a ‘booster injection’ that will stimulate the flow of foreign direct investment to Malaysia and drive economic recovery.

“Once the herd immunity is achieved and all sectors of the economy are reopened, we can revitalise the tourism sector, which provides 3.56 million jobs, one of the country’s largest employment contributors,” he said.

Hence, he called on the rakyat to fully support the national immunisation effort and enable its success to be celebrated together. — Bernama