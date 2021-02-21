Johor police identify man in viral video apostasy case

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay . — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — Police have identified a man who claimed in a viral video to have got a Muslim woman to apostatise.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said this was following a police inspection at a house in Perjiranan Dato Onn here, at 9.50pm yesterday.

“Police received information that the 29-year-old man was in the house but later found that only his father and sister live there, so no arrest and seizure was made,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayob Khan said the case was being investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Multimedia Communications Act 1998 and Section 298 and 505 (C) of the Penal Code.

In the three minute and 26-second video, the man claimed to have got a Muslim woman, believed to be his wife, to apostatise.

The video has garnered thousands of views. — Bernama