Temporary closure of emergency, left lanes on Putrajaya link beginning Feb 21

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will be closing the emergency and left lanes between Putrajaya and Putrajaya toll plaza/Elite Highway at Km 2.2 and Km 2.0 (northbound) on the Putrajaya Link for a month.

In a statement, PLUS said the lanes would be closed from 10pm on February 21 to 5am on March 22 to allow a pavement maintenance work to be carried out smoothly.

“However, the right lane of the affected stretch is still passable for all vehicles,” it said.

PLUS also advised all highway users to plan their journey using the PLUS App and check the latest traffic conditions via CCTV feeds or use the SOS button in the app to request help from PLUSRonda team.

Additionally, it said users passing through the designated area are also advised to follow all traffic signage and instructions by PLUS personnel.

“PLUS fully appreciates the cooperation of all highway customers throughout this maintenance period,” it added. — Bernama