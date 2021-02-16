Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today, 21 total active clusters

Medical personnel conducting health checks at Taman Univista where a cluster has emerged. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — The state Health Department declared six new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Sarawak to 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The new clusters are the Geronggang Cluster, Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster, Sibu; Univista Cluster, Samarahan; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster, Kuching; Gelong Cluster, Kapit; and Kidurong Dua Cluster, Bintulu.

The largest of the new clusters is the Univista Cluster in Samarahan involving three localities, namely, Kampung Muara Tuang, Taman Univista and Taman Samarax.

The index case has been identified as a 33-year-old satay hawker who was detected through contact tracing on February 6.

There are so far 45 cases in the cluster. — Borneo Post Online