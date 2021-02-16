In just 24 hours, Sabah goes back to three digit Covid-19 cases

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 16 — Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases back to three digit today with 132 cases recorded.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 47, followed by Keningau (20) and Sandakan (12).

“The state had also recorded one Covid-19 fatality in Keningau,” the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said in a statement today.

He disclosed that two new clusters were detected today, namely the Simpang Tiga Cluster in Kota Marudu, which had since registered a cumulative total of 25 cases and the Jalan Apas Empat Cluster in Kalabakan, which had since registered a cumulative total of 21 cases.

The index case for the former involved a microcredit staff in Matunggong who resides in Kota Belud while the index cases for the latter involved a worker in a seafood restaurant.

Masidi added that a total of 164 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered today. — Borneo POst