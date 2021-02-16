Company director first person to be fined RM30,000 for content piracy

A director of a mobile accessory company was fined RM30,000 in default a month’s jail by the Sessions Court here, today for possessing media boxes. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 16 — A director of a mobile accessory company was fined RM30,000 in default a month’s jail by the Sessions Court here, today for possessing media boxes which contain software to illegally obtain paid television channel’s content.

Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir handed down the sentence on Ng Lee Lee, 46, after she pleaded guilty to all six charges.

In his judgement, Muhamad Anas said the accused’ act of selling the media boxes was a form of piracy by taking short-cuts and benefits from other people’s hard work.

“The court appreciates the honesty and guilty plea, but what’s wrong is wrong because this is a very serious offence,” he said.

Ng is the first individual to be sentenced under Section 232 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM300,000 fine or imprisonment of up three years, or both, if found guilty.

According to the charges, Ng was accused of possessing six iBoite-X media boxes which contain the MyTV.apk software to wrongfully obtain the content applications service provided by Measat Broadcast Network System Sdn Bhd.

The offences were allegedly committed in Taman Putra Prima, Puchong at about 2.30pm on December 12, 2019.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi offered a RM30,000 fine for each charge after taking into account the interest of the public, content creators and creative content as the accused’ act had caused the government to lose income through taxes.

In mitigation, lawyer Low Li Qun who represented the accused said this was her client’s first offence, besides she has to take care of her sick parents and three children. — Bernama