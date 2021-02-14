Ismail Sabri: 253 nabbed for flouting physical distancing rule

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A total of 253 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting the physical distancing standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said other offences include attempting inter-district and interstate travels without permission involving 177 individuals, activities at entertainment centres (101), not wearing face masks (98), failure to provide materials for patrons to register (82) and others (166).

“A total of 877 individuals were detained for flouting the SOP yesterday with 806 compounded and 71 remanded,” he said in a statement today.

He said as for Op Benteng, 45 illegal immigrants and five skippers were nabbed and four land vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 494 individuals arrived at all international entry points yesterday and all of them were quarantined at quarantine stations nationwide.

On public sanitation operations, he said a total of 73 sanitation operations covered 31 red zones, six orange zones, and five yellow zones.

Monitoring and inspection by enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on retailers and wholesalers found that the food supply was stable and adequate, he added. — Bernama