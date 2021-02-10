Chinese New Year: Comply with SOP or face stern action, warns IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador advised the public to always comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN), especially those celebrating Chinese New Year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Police will take stern action against any individual found intentionally flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) throughout the Chinese New Year celebrations, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said police would continue to carry out compliance operations to ensure the public adhered to the SOP stipulated by the government.

He advised the public to always comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN), especially those celebrating Chinese New Year.

“It is important to comply with the SOP and practise the new norm so as to stop Covid-19 infections. Police will continue to carry out crime prevention duties to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of the people,” he said in a statement today.

He also took the opportunity to wish the Chinese community a Happy Chinese New Year. — Bernama