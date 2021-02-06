Pasai remains largest Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak with 77 new cases

185 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Sarawak today. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister’s Office

KUCHING, Feb 6 —The Pasai cluster, which was detected in Sibu on Jan 9, continues to account for the most number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with an additional 77 cases today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the new cases bring the cumulative figure for cases to 2,288.

“A total of 25,500 individuals in this cluster have been screened, of which 22,250 have tested negative for the infection while 962 are awaiting their laboratory test results,” it said in a statement today.

SDMC said 185 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Sarawak today, bringing the total to 5,457 cases in the state.

Pasai is one of the 14 active clusters in Sarawak. — Bernama