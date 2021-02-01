UKM returns RM350 from registration fee for 2020/2021 academic session after students were unable to attend orientation due to Covid-19

UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said with the RM350 return, the registration fee was reduced from RM1,200 to RM850, with a total return value of RM1.34 million. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

BANGI, Feb 1 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) will return RM350 from the registration fee of 3,854 first-year students who registered for the 2020/2021 academic session in October last year.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Mohd Ekhwan Toriman, in a statement today, said the amount would be deducted from next semester’s fee, which would start in March.

“However, exemption will be given to students who require cash payments, subject to their bank account updates,” he said.

Mohd Ekhwan said with the RM350 return, the registration fee was reduced from RM1,200 to RM850, with a total return value of RM1.34 million.

“The reduction in registration fee for the 2020/2021 academic session was given as the students were unable to attend their orientation week due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also hoped the move could ease the burden of students who were affected by the pandemic and smoothen their teaching and learning process.

For more information, students can reach out to the Student Finance Division via email at [email protected] — Bernama