A week before MCO 2.0’s end date, Malaysia reaches new record of 5,725 daily Covid-19 cases

Malaysia reports 5,725 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases today broke the 5,000-case mark to reach a new record high of 5,725, along with 16 deaths.

Yesterday’s new cases were just 4,094, which means a whopping 1,631-case increase in 24 hours.

A bulk of the new cases, at over half of them, came from Selangor at 3,126 new cases.

The Ministry of Health announced today that there are 45,478 active cases in total, with 301 of those in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 115 requiring intubation.

MORE TO COME