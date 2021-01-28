Cops say no SOP violation during KL Thaipusam chariot journey

The chariot bearing the statue of Lord Muruga arrives at the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple in Batu Caves January 27, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 ― Police have described as incorrect the caption of a viral video on social media claiming that there was a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the chariot journey in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration early yesterday morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said instead, the video which was recorded at 3am at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Tun HS Lee here, showed the police personnel were helping out to expedite the chariot movement as requested by the organiser.

He said only 10 people were allowed in transporting the chariot to comply with the SOPs stipulated by the government.

“The police officers and personnel assisting the chariot journey are all Indians,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Zainal said the public can contact the Dang Wang District Police Headquarters at 03-2600 2222, Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearest police stations if they have any information or enquiries. ― Bernama