Malaysia receives medical equipment worth RM19m from Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― Malaysia will receive medical equipment worth ¥500 million (around RM19 million) from Japan following the signing of Exchange of Notes for the Provision of Medical Equipment from the government of Japan to Malaysia in a ceremony held in a virtual environment today.

Representing Malaysia, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba expressed his appreciation to the government of Japan for the generous assistance to Malaysia under Japan’s Grant Aid.

“On behalf of the Malaysian government, I would like to thank the government of Japan for your continuous support to Malaysia in this long and difficult battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The contribution of medical equipment worth around RM19 million will help in strengthening our preparedness and response capacity in the Health Ministry (MoH) facilities. It will also assist in our efforts to treat and save lives during this pandemic,” he said as stated in his speaking notes today.

The minister also expressed hope that the bilateral cooperation between both countries’ health care and other sectors will continue to be strengthened as they braved through the global pandemic.

On the implementation of Covid-19 vaccine programme in Japan, Dr Adham said he hoped that Malaysian residents in Japan will also be included in the programme as Malaysia shall also provide vaccine for Japanese residing here.

At the ceremony, Japan was represented by its Ambassador to Malaysia, Hiroshi Oka. ― Bernama