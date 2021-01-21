MCMC chairman: State govts responding positively to Jendela

MCMC chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek speaks to reporters in Putrajaya October 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — State governments are responding positively towards the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Its chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said so far, four states namely Penang, Sarawak, Melaka and Perak, have decided to elevate the telecommunication sector as part of their public utility service.

“We have met with all state leaders together with their state secretaries to discuss how to deal with stakeholders involved in digital infrastructure projects,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘The Nation’ programme, today.

He said investors are looking forward to investing in the states, hence there is a need to have the right policy to facilitate and ensure the investments take place smoothly.

Dr Fadhlullah said MCMC, as the regulator, is working to drive the industry to make sure that the digital infrastructure is ready for consumers to take on a new way of doing business.

“The industry has met the targets set for last year in an effort to drive Malaysia towards better digital connectivity, which means it is a strong promise that they will do just as good in the next phase,” he added.

Jendela will be implemented in two phases, wherein Phase 1 is executed from 2020 to 2022 while Phase 2 is from 2022-2025.

Meanwhile, Dr Fadhlullah said the Jendela programme started by setting up the right foundation for businesses by ensuring the fourth generation (4G) network coverage is available across urban and rural areas before moving on to the fifth generation (5G) network.

“The 4G network is adequate right now to make sure connectivity is at the right level, the right speed and where it is needed, but eventually, we will need 5G technology deployment in line with the nation’s Jendela aspirations,” he said. — Bernama