Quarrying activities at Segari Melintang Forest Reserve threatens waterfall, says NGO

BERUAS, Jan 17 — Friends Of The Earth Activist Association (Kuasa), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) expressed hope that quarrying activities in Segari Melintang Forest Reserve in Pantai will be halted immediately.

Kuasa deputy chairman Ismady Radzuan said such activities have almost destroyed Tanjung Teluk Sera waterfall area, a local tourist attraction, completely.

“If you see the current condition (of the waterfall), it is hard to restore it, but I am confident if all quarrying stops and it is left alone, it can revert to its natural state once again,” he told reporters after visiting the site here today.

According to Ismady, quarrying work was conducted by a contractor appointed by state-owned MB Inc since July last year.

Ismady said the nearly one-hectare site with the 300-metre high waterfall was closed to the public as it was located in a permanent forest reserve which requires a permit to enter.

“The waterfall is believed to have seven tiers, with a pool for every tier, but today we see all that has changed,” he said.

Ismady said Kuasa together with Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and several NGOs have urged the state authorities to gazette the entire forest reserve as a State Park Forest.

“If the state authorities are committed to ensuring the forests, which are life sustaining preserved, they need to speed up the Segari Melintang State Park suggestion which has been agreed upon in principle,” he said.

A Sungai Batu village resident, Ishak Mohamad, 63, said the waterfall’s destruction must be taken into account by the related company and the local authorities.

“I knew of this place since 1978, we all know the waterfall here is beautiful but now it’s really bad. We do not object to development but you need to be concerned about the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the state forestry department and the Department of Environment have been ordered to submit a report on the situation.

“If what is happening is because of failure to comply to the licensing conditions then stern action will be taken against the relevant parties. This issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama