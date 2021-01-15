Malaysia initiates legal action against EU following anti-palm oil campaign

European Union flags are seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels October 14, 2018. Today MPIC, with the cooperation of the Attorney General’s Chambers and the International Trade and Industry Ministry, filed a request for consultations under the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Mechanism. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry (MPIC) has initiated legal action against the European Union (EU) and its members France and Lithuania following their anti-palm oil measures.

Today MPIC, with the cooperation of the Attorney General’s Chambers and the International Trade and Industry Ministry, filed a request for consultations under the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Dispute Settlement Mechanism (DSM).

“This legal action demonstrates the government’s seriousness to safeguard the country’s palm oil industry against the policy implemented by the EU,” MPIC minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said in a statement. — Bernama