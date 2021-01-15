Dr M labels Muhyiddin a ‘dictator’ for using Emergency to remain in power

Dr Mahathir likened Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to a dictator for opting to declare a state of Emergency amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated his position against the need for an Emergency to be declared, likening Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to a dictator for resorting to such a move.

“Well, it will be a kind of dictatorship where people cannot protest or question,” he said during a live interview on radio station BFM this morning.

“So (it seems like) we are doing away with democracy completely by using the Emergency in order to give Muhyiddin full power without anyone saying anything,” he quipped.

Host Noelle Lim countered by saying the nonagenarian has himself been labelled with the term countless times.

“I find it a bit rich that you call Muhyiddin a dictator, you have a reputation of being one yourself too; Operasi Lalang and ISA (Internal Security Act) come to mind,” Lim rebutted Dr Mahathir.

In response Dr Mahathir said: “A dictator rules by decree. Whether it is right or wrong, we wouldn’t know, we are no longer democratic, so we are sacrificing democracy in order to give him full power to do what he likes.

“For example my party (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air) will not be registered, and you cannot question it because there is no way we can appeal, so he is in that sense a dictator,” Dr Mahathir added.

MORE TO COME