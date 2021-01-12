Muhyiddin warns ‘stern action’ against those opposing govt’s Covid-19 fight

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today issued a stern warning in his televised live speech against anyone deemed interrupting the Emergency.

“I’m giving a stern warning here. Whoever tries to interfere and interrupt the government's effort in managing this Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economy, stern action will be taken for the sake of the people's wellbeing and country’s safety.

“I urge all political parties from both sides of the divide, political NGOs, religious bodies,and students to come together and fight this testing time. What is important, our aim should be one. We must win the Covid-19 war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for consenting to the state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

“On behalf of the government, I thank the King again, for agreeing to this proclamation of Emergency in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier, he also said the threat to Malaysia’s economy due to a sustained spike in Covid-19 cases was the reason the King agreed to proclaim a state of Emergency in the country.

In a statement by Istana Negara this morning, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the decision was made after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin called on the Agong yesterday.

The King was also further briefed by Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Election Commission Chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, and Chief of Armed Forces Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Muhyiddin yesterday announced the second bout of the movement control order (MCO) in several states, citing the national healthcare system which is near breaking point.

Malaysia yesterday recorded 2,232 new Covid-19 cases with 28,554 active cases.

The prime minister also added that during the Emergency, the King can allow any ordinance to be made to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases, including taking over private hospitals and private properties.

He said the proclamation of Emergency was made under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution, which reads: “If the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened, he may issue a Proclamation of Emergency making therein a declaration to that effect”.