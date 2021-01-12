Muhyiddin promises no executive interference, says courts to function as usual during Emergency

A live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech on the Emergency proclamation is seen at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin assured Malaysians today that the judicial system will continue to remain operational while the country is in a state of Emergency from now until August 1, or until the Covid-19 situation is brought under control.

He gave his word that the executive arm of government will not interfere with the courts.

“Throughout this Emergency period in the country, the judiciary system will still function to uphold the law in the country. The Perikatan Nasional (PN) will continue to also uphold the rule of law, judiciary freedom and won't interfere with court matters.

“The judiciary will continue to be a beacon of justice in the country and I will never interfere in the business of the court. This I pledge,” he said in a live broadcast.

This comes following concerns whether several high-profile criminal cases involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal (1MDB) and top Umno leaders for corruption and abuse of power, such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This morning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

Muhyiddin yesterday announced the second bout of MCO in several states, citing the national healthcare system which is near breaking point.

Malaysia yesterday recorded 2,232 new Covid-19 infections with 28,554 active cases.