Datuk Seri Rina Harun speaks to the media outside Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun has tested positive for Covid-19, just a day after her Cabinet colleague Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was also announced to have tested positive.

In a statement, Rina’s office said the Women, Family and Community Development minister was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive after receiving the results of her test yesterday.

“She underwent a Covid-19 screening test at the Klinik Kesihatan Putrajaya yesterday morning.”

MORE TO COME