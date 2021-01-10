Malaysian among four symptomatic imported cases in Singapore on Saturday

A 20-year-old female Malaysian is one of the four symptomatic imported cases reported in Singapore yesterday. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — A 20-year-old female Malaysian is one of the four symptomatic imported cases reported in Singapore yesterday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) .

Labelled as Case 59117, she is a work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia, it said in its full data released late last night.

Of the other three symptomatic imported cases, two have travel history to India and one to UK.

As at noon Saturday, the city-state reported a total of 29 new cases, all imported and none in the community and dormitories, thus bringing the total tally to 58,865.

Of the total new cases, 25 were asymptomatic and were detected from the ministry’s proactive screening and surveillance.

The ministry also said it is investigating three Covid-19 cases who work at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport that include Case 59059, a 43-year-old female Malaysian.

“From our preliminary investigations, we cannot exclude that transmissions could have occurred at the hotel,” said the ministry.

As a precautionary measure, MOH said Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has been asked to close for 14 days till January 21, 2021, including its restaurant and event spaces.

The ministry said it has completed a special testing operations to test 234 staff working at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport for Covid-19.

“All the results have come back negative for Covid-19 infection,” it said.