Covid-19: Five new clusters found in Selangor, Kelantan, Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Five more Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Malaysia, the Health Ministry disclosed today.

Two each were in Selangor and Kelantan while another was in Sabah.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the clusters in Selangor were dubbed the Cyber Construction Site cluster and the Texmile cluster.

He revealed the Cyber Construction Site cluster has spread to the districts of Sepang, Petaling, Klang and Hulu Langat, and to date, 67 Covid-19 cases have been identified in relation to the cluster.

The Texmile cluster involves only the Gombak district and has 19 cases recorded in relation to it.

In Kelantan, the Alor Durian cluster has affected the districts of Tumat and Kota Baru, with 17 people recorded as infected by the cluster until today.

The Wakaf Lanas cluster, also in Kelantan, has affected the Pasir Puteh district, and has recorded a total of 11 Covid-19 positive cases.

The Jalan Sibuga cluster recorded in Sandakan, Sabah currently has nine Covid-19 positive cases recorded in relation to it.

Today is 299th day since the movement control order (MCO) was first implemented by the government on March 18.