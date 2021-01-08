Security guard among six held for cable theft in Johor

A security guard, who claimed to have been robbed while working at the TNB substation in Bukit Pelali was among six men arrested yesterday for cable theft. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — A security guard, who claimed to have been robbed while working at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation in Bukit Pelali, near Kota Tinggi, was among six men arrested yesterday for cable theft.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the 24-year-old security guard lodged a police report at 9.25am on Thursday, claiming that he was robbed by a group of masked and shotgun-wielding men at the substation at about 2.30am on the same day.

However, further investigation found that the security guard had actually conspired with another security guard and four other men, believed to be his friends, aged between 19 and 36, to fake the armed robbery, he said.

“The complainant however was detained at the Bandar Penawar police station at about 4 pm yesterday which led to the arrest of the other five men in Felda Gugusan Adela, Kota Tinggi, here between 5pm and 11pm on Thursday,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the men had stolen 70 metres of cable worth RM10,000.

Police also seized seven mobile phones, two shotguns, bullets, three sacks filled with copper and two TNB cables, he said, adding that police are still hunting for one more suspect who is at large.

Hussin said four of those arrested had previous criminal and drug records, and all are being remanded for seven days until January 14 to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama