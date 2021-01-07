‘Resign lah’ if the government isn’t strong anymore, Dr Mahathir tells Muhyiddin

Pejuang chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media during a press conference at Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya January 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has advised Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down on account of an “unstable” government.

Dr Mahathir said this was the best advice that he could offer Muhyiddin, having previously predicted that the latter would encounter problems if he proceeded to collaborate with Umno to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“The difficult thing is when we advise, he doesn’t want to listen, that is the problem.

“The best advice (I can offer to him) now is when you see that it (government) isn’t as strong anymore, resign lah,” he told reporters today during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

MORE TO COME