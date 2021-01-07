Let’s use best means to claim raw water charges from Penang, says Kedah Pakatan

Water supply to the Keramat AU3 area in Hulu Klang was restored after days of water disruption, March 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Jan 7 — Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) fully supports the state government’s efforts in claiming raw water charges from Penang, but suggests using the best and more cordial means to resolve the issue.

Its deputy chairman, Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi said the claim was appropriate as Kedah had sacrificed a large portion of its forest as a water catchment area.

“But there should be better negotiation, without sounding like a threat and it would be best to involve the federal government.

“Indeed, any party that derives water supply from this state, should pay the raw water charges to the Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK), so Penang should do the same,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Phahrolrazi said the federal government should also provide compensation to the Kedah government that was conserving the state’s water resources not just for Penang, but also Perlis.

“In fact, this (raw water charges) could also be claimed from Perlis,” he added.

The Kedah government had previously made a written demand to Penang of imposing raw water charges of RM50 million per year as Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) receives water supply from Ulu Muda River with its source being in Kedah.

Meanwhile, Phahrolrazi said as Opposition Leader at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly, he urged the state government to quickly resolve the water supply issue and the increase to over 40 per cent of non-revenue water (NRW).

“The people are still facing the water supply problem, whereby some places do not receive good or sufficient supply while the NRW rate is high, hence appropriate action must be taken,” he added. — Bernama