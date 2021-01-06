Forty-five villages in Beaufort, Sabah hit by floods

A total of 45 villages in Beaufort district were flooded following heavy rain January 6, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BEAUFORT, Jan 6 — A total of 45 villages in Beaufort district were flooded following heavy rain since yesterday evening.

The Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said, however, no one had been evacuated so far.

“A flood relief centre was opened at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir yesterday, in case there is a need to evacuate victims,” it said.

Meanwhile, a resident from Kampung Beladuk Lama here, Mohd Kamarul Sani, said the downpour since yesterday evening had inundated his village.

“However, we did not evacuate as the flood water receded quickly after the rain stopped, and we hope it would not rain and flood again. Since yesterday, the authorities have been monitoring the situation from village to village, which makes us feel relieved,” he told Bernama today.

Another resident from Kampung Bingkul, Norharis Kasman, said the heavy rain caused the water to rise in the village.

“We have made the necessary preparations and most of the houses here were built on stilts, so we can continue to live here. We will evacuate to the relief centres if instructed,” he added. — Bernama