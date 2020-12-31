Air Selangor: 67pc of burst pipe repair works in Damansara Utama completed

Air Selangor personnel filling up a mobile water tank before distribution at affected areas in Petaling Jaya, December 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The burst pipe repair works in Damansara Utama which started from 12.30 midnight was 67 per cent completed as of 8pm last night.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the repair works to the pipe that was damaged due to a landslide in the area was running smoothly according to schedule.

“Air Selangor is working to ensure that repair works can be expedited,” she said in a statement today.

The pipe repair works had caused water supply disruption at 43 locations in Petaling and 20 locations in Kuala Lumpur.

She advised consumers to get alternative water supply assistance through water tankers mobilised to the affected areas or through static water tanks placed at two local service centres provided in compliance with the regulations.

Air Selangor will update the progress of the pipe repair works from time to time through all official communication channels of the company, including the website www.airselangor.com, Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. ― Bernama