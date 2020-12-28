Human Resources Ministry: Brightway Holdings, two subsidiaries to face 30 charges over workers accommodation

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan together with KSM enforcement agencies raided two blocks of three-storey high shipping containers located behind the factory premises. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Brightway Holdings Sdn Bhd and its two subsidiaries will face 30 charges for alleged violations under the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) in a statement today said, the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) is in the process of completing the investigation papers on the matter.

"A total of 22 charges will be filed against Brightway Holdings Sdn Bhd and its subsidiary Biopro (M) Sdn. Bhd, while eight charges will be filed against another subsidiary La Glove (M) Sdn. Bhd," the ministry said.

“Among the offences were the failure of the employer to obtain a Certificate of Accommodation from the department’s director-general under Section 24D of Act 446 and violations involving the provision of facilities that do not meet the minimum standards required.

“The company can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 for each offence, if convicted,” it said.

KSM also informed that the RM1,000 compound issued by the Klang District Health Office to the company earlier, was in violation of the Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and this had nothing to do Act 446, which is under JTKSM’s jurisdiction.

"There will be no compromise with any breach or non-compliance under Act 446 and the regulations under this Act,” it added.

The ministry urged employers and accommodation providers who have not submitted any application for a Certificate of Accommodation to do so immediately to avoid legal action against them.

Last week, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan together with KSM enforcement agencies raided two blocks of three-storey high shipping containers located behind the factory premises.

Hundreds of foreign workers were believed to be living in the overcrowded container blocks which were in a deplorable state and without the minimum level of facilities provided for the workers. — Bernama