Malaysia strongly condemns video insulting Indonesia, says embassy in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Dec 27 — The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta has strongly condemned an alleged provocative act through a video that could affect ties between Malaysia and Indonesia.

In a statement released tonight, the embassy confirmed that the Malaysian authorities were investigating the video found to be insulting Indonesia, which is said to have been uploaded by a Malaysian.

“If the video is found to be uploaded by a Malaysian citizen, stern action will be taken based on existing laws,” the statement said.

The video, uploaded two weeks ago by an irresponsible individual in the comment section of the ‘My Asean’ YouTube page, features the Indonesian national anthem with edited lyrics that insult the republic.

The video posted in the comment section of YouTube has since been deleted.

However, it had already been uploaded to and shared widely on other social media platforms in Indonesia, drawing strong negative reactions from its citizens. — Bernama