Julau MP says discussed stepping down as Sarawak PKR chief with Anwar, to stay for now

KUCHING, Dec 26 — Julau MP Larry Sng said today he had discussed with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim his desire to step down as chairman of the Sarawak PKR chairman at a meeting yesterday.

“Our discussion touched on suitable Dayak leaders in state PKR and its autonomy, framework on the selection of candidates for election and our position on working with parties outside of Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said.

He said Anwar and him managed to reach an understanding and that he should remain as chairman for the time being.

“I appreciate the support and full confidence that the president and state PKR have given me to lead them the state party in the coming state election,” he said in a statement tonight.

In an emergency meeting on December 22, the PKR leadership council expressed unanimous support for Sng and urged him to stay on as its state chairman after he voiced his desire to step down.

The council said it wanted Sng to remain chairman until the party election

“In this regard, all state PKR members are urged to remain calm and to give their undivided support to the various levels of leadership, from the top to the grassroots,” Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit said in a statement.

The state PKR leadership held an emergency virtual meeting via Zoom video conference app after Sng had expressed his desire to step down and let a Dayak leader in the party to take over as the new chairman.

In a statement posted on his Facebook, Sng had said he had decided that it was in the best interest for the state PKR to be led by a Dayak leader going into the Sarawak state election.