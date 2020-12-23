Police salary increment proposal needs comprehensive study, says deputy home minister

The application to increase the salary and allowance of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and personnel was submitted to the government on September 17 last year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The application to increase the salary and allowance of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and personnel was submitted to the government on September 17 last year, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

However, he said the government has to conduct a comprehensive study on the matter to ensure the increment covers all service schemes in PDRM.

“The Home Ministry is always concerned about the welfare and salary scales of PDRM staff in line with their duties to protect the security and ensure peace and order in the country,” he said during Question Time at the Dewan Negara here, today.

He said this in reply to a question from Senator Kamarudin Abdun on the government’s assurance to increase the salary of PDRM officers and personnel which have contributed so much to the country and the people.

Ismail said although the matter has yet to be decided upon, the government has increased PDRM fixed housing allowance by between RM20 and RM145 per month based on their grades.

He said incentive payment for officers deployed to rural areas has also been increased from RM500 to RM1,500 per month according to locations and level of difficulty.

Answering Kamarudin's supplementary question on the welfare of the police personnel, Ismail said any member involved in an accident or fatal incident would receive suitable compensation through the National Defence Fund under the supervision of the Home Ministry.

In fact, he said there is also the Police Heritage Trust Fund provided for retirees with five assistance categories, namely, death, mobility, medical, education and disaster.

“Comprehensive review for the needs of PDRM members are always done to ensure their wellbeing,” Ismail said. — Bernama