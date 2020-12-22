FGV says assisted 1,084 migrant workers to return home amid Covid-19 pandemic

FGV Holdings Bhd says it remains committed to ensure that all its workers whose contracts have ended are provided with a safe passage home. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― FGV Holdings Bhd had assisted 1,084 of its migrant workers to return to their home countries from March to December 2020, despite challenges in global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, FGV said of them, 661 were from Indonesia, 295 (India), 126 (Bangladesh) and two (Nepal).

For FGV’s migrant workers from India, their returns were facilitated through the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur during this period.

“FGV remains committed to ensure that all its workers whose contracts have ended are provided with a safe passage home. For all workers who have completed their tenure of employment with FGV, the costs of their return to their home countries, including the air fare is fully covered by FGV,” it said.

The Covid-19 pandemic had also led to the delay in the renewal of workers’ documentation such as work permits and passports, due to closure of relevant authorities and respective embassies.

“It is worth reiterating that FGV does not practise the retention of migrant workers’ passports, and have installed a total of 32,250 safety boxes throughout all its 68 complexes, as an option for migrant workers to keep their passports safely,” said FGV.

Besides, the company is committed to implementing its action plan under its affiliation with the Fair Labour Association (FLA).

The action plan was adopted on March 31, 2020, at a time when the Covid-19 situation was rapidly worsening globally, including in Malaysia.

The FLA Action Plan 2020 can be accessed on FGV’s website at www.fgvholdings.com, with the next progress report due to be published on March 31, 2021.

FGV’s commitment to respecting human rights and upholding labour standards is in line with its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

FGV’s sustainability and human rights agenda remains a top priority as it continues to dedicate energy in enhancing its labour practices. ― Bernama